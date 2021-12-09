After scoring the winner, Kean had a message to his detractors

Since the start of the season, Moise Kean has struggled to replicate the brilliant form he displayed before leaving Juventus in 2019.

The 21-year-old remains a backup option for Alvaro Morata who is also falling short in front of goal.

Nevertheless, the former Everton and Paris Saint Germain striker put up a decent display against Malmo, scoring the lone goal in the Bianconeri’s 1-0 win.

This goal proved to be just enough for the Italians to snatch the top spot in Group H thanks to Chelsea’s 3-3 draw against Zenit.

Kean scored from a towering header, pouncing on a stunning cross from Federico Bernardeschi.

After breaking the deadlock, the striker celebrated with a dance before appearing to direct a gesture towards his detractors by sewing his mouth, as told by JuventusNews24.

The Italy international then went on to address those who criticized him with an Instagram post that displays this gesture while saying the following:

“Truth sounds like hate for those who hate the truth. Great game team!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXPQu7ft1e4/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=3f465a78-da00-486c-b655-53c311be9579

Juve FC say

We’re not exactly sure what type of messages went under the player’s skin. Kean has been dealing with racial abuse since the start of his career, and perhaps this was a response to the haters.

Or maybe he got angry with some critical comments he read in the media.

Whatever the case may be, we’re hoping that his latest goal gives him some inner peace and allows him to focus primarily on the pitch.