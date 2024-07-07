Juventus are reportedly tracking Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo after striking an agreement with his club teammate Khephren Thuram.

The French midfielder is on the cusp of finalizing his move to Turin, so the Bianconeri could turn their attention to another star who plies his trade in the French Riviera.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have identified Todibo as a potential alternative to Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian international was the Old Lady’s primary target to bolster the backline, but he now appears set to complete a transfer to Arsenal.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could pursue the France international who has been a stalwart for Nice since joining the club in 2021.

The Cayenne native rose through the ranks of Toulouse which earned him a high-profile move to Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Todibo never managed to get his breakthrough at Camp Nou, so he returned to his native country through the gates of Nice to put his career back on the right track.

As the pink newspaper explains, the Ligue 1 side are requesting 40 million euros to part ways with the centre-back.

This was the same figure they had agreed upon with Manchester United, but UEFA blocked the move due to a regulation that prevents two sister clubs from doing business together while taking part in the same tournament (The Europa League in this case).

Juventus are seeking an initial loan move with an obligation to buy as they don’t fancy spending this large amount this summer.

But if the French club insists on a permanent transfer, the Bianconeri could decide to raise funds by selling Dean Huijsen.

The Spain U21 international is valued at around 25 million euros, and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly one of his suitors.