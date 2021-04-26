“After two years it is still not clear what role he has or should have” Juventus urged to get rid of Ramsey

Juventus has been urged to cut its losses on Aaron Ramsey and sell the underperforming Welshman.

The Bianconeri saw off competition from top European teams to sign him for free in 2019.

He had helped Arsenal to reach the final of the Europa League that year and didn’t sign a new deal with them.

Although they didn’t pay a transfer fee for him, the Bianconeri placed him on a mega salary and he is currently one of their highest earners.

For the wage he collects, the club expects better performances than what he has been delivering.

Injuries have played a role in his poor stint in Turin, but after two years, he would probably never be the player we all expect him to be.

Stefano Discreti advises in his column on Il Bianconero that signing him hasn’t paid off and it would be best to sell him now before it gets too late.

He writes: “After two years it is still not clear what role he has or should have within the Juventus tactical schemes.

“After two years it is still not clear why Juventus has invested so many millions in him.

“Without the possibility of hiring him on a free transfer, he probably would not have been in the preferences of the top 100 midfielders in the world to go and negotiate.

“His engagement, on the other hand, is precisely the mirror of the confusing and wrong market of recent years.”