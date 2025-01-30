Juventus are reportedly pondering a move for young Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka who is left starving for playing time at Stamford Bridge.

The Bianconeri have already acquired the services of Alberto Costa, Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga in January, with the latter arriving on loan from Chelsea.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), Veiga’s transfer may not be the end of the two clubs’ collaboration this winter, as the Old Lady could be interested in yet another Chelsea player.

As the source explains, the Serie A giants have identified Chukwuemeka as the right profile to bolster the middle of the park in case one of the club’s current midfielders were to leave in the coming days.

The obvious suspect on this front is Nicolo Fagioli has completely disappeared from Thiago Motta’s plans in recent months. The Italy international has been left to rot on the bench for weeks, making very brief cameos at best.

So as the pink newspaper explains, the 23-year-old will be looking to find himself a new home as he wouldn’t want to waste the second half of the season on the bench. He has recently attracted interest from Serie A duo Fiorentina and Parma, and also has a foreign suitor in the shape of Roberto De Zerbi’s Olympique Marseille who would reunite him with Adrien Rabiot.

So if Fagioli were to find his way out of Turin, the report claims Juventus would resort to Chukwuemeka as a direct replacement.

The 21-year-old is a youth product of Aston Villa who was poached by Chelsea in the summer of 2022. This season, he got lost in the shuffle in Enzo Marseca’s squad. The youngster never featured in the Premier League, but made five appearances between the Conference League and the Carabao Cup.