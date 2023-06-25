After Weah, Juve will turn to Odriozola or Castagne transfers

Juventus is nearing the completion of the signing of Timothy Weah, as the son of the Liberian president appears set to join the club in the current transfer window.

Weah’s arrival will be just one of several new signings for Juventus, and his transfer is expected to pave the way for additional players to join the Turin-based club.

Juventus already has a shortlist of targets they are actively pursuing, and according to a report on Il Bianconero, the club will shift their focus towards securing the signings of Alvaro Odriozola or Timothy Castagne once they finalise the formalities of Weah’s transfer.

Both Odriozola and Castagne are highly regarded options and they have garnered interest from Juventus for some time.

Castagne recently suffered relegation with Leicester City, while Odriozola is not part of Real Madrid’s plans.

Juventus considers both players to be of sufficient quality, and they will now explore potential moves for either player before the transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Castagne and Odriozola are good options for our squad and both have some experience in Serie A.

Juve must now decide which of them is the best option for their team, with inputs from Allegri, who will be either player’s manager.