Again Di Maria says he will return to a South American club

Juventus attacker Angel di Maria has again reiterated his desire to play for Rosario Central.

The attacker moved to Juve on a one-year deal at the start of this season and has been one of the finest members of their squad so far.

Juve continues to struggle and after being docked 15 league points, the black and whites might not play in the Champions League next season.

This could affect the future of many of their key men now, including Di Maria, especially if Juve needs him to take a pay cut to stay.

Asked about links to Central again, the former PSG man said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’d like to go back to Rosario Central, this happens every year. There is the illusion of returning to the Gigante de Arroyito and the desire as well. That moment will come”.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been one of the key men at Juve this term and it will be good if we keep him for another season.

However, a lack of European football will affect not only his decision but ours because we cannot offer a high salary if we are not making Champions League revenue.

The future of the attacker is not such an important topic now and we must focus on earning points on the pitch.