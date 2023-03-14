Age No Issue for Di Maria

Angel Di Maria turned 35 in February, but the Argentina international is showing no signs of letting up. The Juventus man still has a big part to play for his club and country going forward.

Can Juve Break into European places?

It has been a tough season for Juventus off the field, but the Old Lady have managed to remain competitive on the pitch. They were third and fighting for a UEFA Champions League spot in Serie A before being handed a 15-point deduction, slipping down to tenth as a result. For those who like betting on sports, Napoli are nailed on to win the league, with Lazio currently the second favourites at 200/1. Finishing in the top six is now Juventus’ main priority this season.

With plenty of games still to play, Massimiliano Allegri’s troops will fancy their chances of breaking back into the European places. They could still qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League by winning this term’s UEFA Europa League. Juve are one of the favourites at 7/1 to win that European competition.

Di Maria Getting Better with Age

Di Maria played a huge role in Argentina’s FIFA World Cup success in Qatar. He featured in five games and was on target in the final against France. Although his performances were overshadowed by the Lionel Messi story, Di Maria was vital in Argentina’s World Cup win.

He has also been in excellent form for his club side since returning from Qatar. Di Maria netted against Napoli, Atalanta and Spezia before grabbing a sensational hat-trick against Nantes in a Europa League knockout game in February. Di Maria was also on target against Freiburg in the Round of 16.

He may have lost some of his blistering speed over the years, but Di Maria has all the experience in the world. He racked up almost 200 league and cup appearances for Real Madrid and played nearly 300 times for French giants Paris Saint-Germain. He had one forgettable season in the Premier League with Manchester United, but Di Maria has been a great servant to his clubs throughout the years.

To have the likes of Benfica, Real Madrid, Man United, PSG and Juventus on your CV is not bad going. Along with winning the World Cup, Di Maria has also won numerous league titles and a Champions League.

Winger Still Has a Lot to Offer

At 35, Di Maria must be coming to the end of his career. However, he announced after the World Cup that he will not be retiring from international duty just yet, and the winger still has a big role to play for Juventus for the remainder of this season.

Angel Di Maria on his contract expiring in June: “We are talking about it with Juventus. I am happy here, I feel the affection of the people and they are showing it to me” ⚪️⚫️🇦🇷 #transfers “They are happy and I am happy, this is important”. pic.twitter.com/DcwfgQPrrN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 10, 2023

As the Old Lady look to pick up the pieces off the field, they will be looking to their experienced players to guide them on the pitch, and Di Maria is just about as experienced as they come these days. His contract is up in the summer, but Di Maria can still play at the top level, and the World Cup winner has more than justified Allegri’s decision to bring him to Juventus Stadium.