Arthur’s agent Federico Pastorello has confirmed that the Brazilian midfielder has an interested club, and he wants to leave Juventus.

The former Barcelona man has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium and he is one player Juve is keen to offload.

There has been a shortage of interested clubs, but Valencia has become one of his serious suitors in recent weeks.

The Spanish side wants to speed up the efforts to add him to their squad soon, but they have to meet Juve’s demands, even for a loan deal to be struck by both parties.

Pastorello, who represents a number of players, recently visited the Inter Milan headquarters and he was asked about Arthur’s future.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “There is an interest and I hope it can become concrete. He wants to go, so the desire is to find him a solution because such a great player cannot be left to watch others from the bench. We hope to find a solution for him too.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur and Juve want to part ways because the transfer has simply failed to work so far.

However, the midfielder must be willing to take a pay cut to join any other club, something footballers rarely do.

If he remains in Turin for whatever reason, he would play only a few minutes of football for the whole year.