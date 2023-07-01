Agent advises Zaniolo not to return to Italy amidst interest from Juventus

There are ongoing rumours linking Nicolo Zaniolo with a potential return to Serie A, specifically with Juventus. The Bianconeri have been pursuing the talented attacker since his time at AS Roma in the Italian top flight, and Zaniolo made a move to Galatasaray in the previous transfer window.

Juve’s interest in Zaniolo has reportedly continued, and his successful spell in Turkey has spurred them to intensify their efforts to secure his services.

Zaniolo himself has expressed his admiration for Juventus and would be happy to play for the club, essentially making a plea for them to pursue him.

However, football agent Beppe Galli has advised Zaniolo against returning to the Italian top flight and, in particular, moving to Juventus. The reasons behind this advice have not been specified.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds and whether Zaniolo will heed Galli’s counsel or continue to pursue a move to Juventus.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The player’s value is not in question, but if I were him, I would spend another year in Turkey and not go to Juventus. He has had continuity, plays, and faces less pressure compared to Italy.”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is old enough to make a decision on his future and the attacker does not need a piece of advice from anyone.

If we are serious about adding him to our squad, we expect him to push to move to Turin, being that we are his dream club.