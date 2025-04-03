The agent of Andrea Cambiaso insists his client is only focused on doing well at Juventus, thus belittling talks of a transfer to Manchester City or Liverpool.

The 25-year-old is considered to be one the best full-backs/wingbacks in Italy, and has been a regular starter for both the Bianconeri and the Italian national team. While he originally plays on the left flank, he’s equally capable of operating on the opposite lane.

Therefore, the Genoa youth product attracted interest from Man City who seriously considered signing him in January, especially after parting ways with Kyle Walker.

While a mid-season move never materialised, Cambiaso continued to be heavily linked with a summer transfer to the Etihad Stadium, while other reports suggest his next destination could be Anfield Road where he’d replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nevertheless, the player’s agent, Giovanni Bia, insists the full-back is happy to play his football at Juventus.

“He is fully focused on Juventus,” said the agent in his interview with TMW as translated by Football Italia.

“Of course, there are rumours because he’s one of the best full-backs in Europe. There’s some movement in the market. It seems that Trent Alexander-Arnold may go to Real Madrid, but different situations could generally develop.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

“Right now, he doesn’t care about any of that. He is only focused on Juventus and performing at his best there.

“He is entirely happy at Juventus, as he has said many times. His dream is to bring Juventus to the highest levels, play for Juventus and have a great career at the club, helping them return to winning ways on par with Europe’s elite teams.”

Bia also emhpasised the importance of Thiago Motta’s role in Cambiaso’s career, having helped the player develop his game during his loan spell at Bologna in 2022/23, but he is also looking forward to working with Igor Tudor who replaced the 42-year-old at the helm.

“He had a great relationship with Thiago and always thanked him. He [Motta] was the first coach to set him on a great path to becoming one of the best in Europe.

“Andrea was disappointed by how things turned out. Now, he will embrace Tudor because he’s a professional who wants to help. He has never had problems with any coach.”

Cambiaso missed Tudor’s managerial debut against Genoa due to injury, but is hoping of making his return this weekend against Roma.