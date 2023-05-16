Agent assures Pogba’s injury is not serious and Juventus should not be worried

Paul Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has assured that the Frenchman’s recent injury is nothing serious.

The midfielder has been injury-prone since he moved to Juventus and did not start a match for them and Manchester United in 390 days.

On his first start in the Bianconeri’s last game, he pulled up after 24 minutes and will now miss the rest of the season.

The Frenchman has been eager to play for the club more often, but he cannot and was in tears after pulling up in the game against Cremona.

Juve and their fans are worried about the recent injury but Pimenta insists it is not something serious.

She said via Football Italia:

“These things happen, it happened yesterday but fortunately it’s nothing serious and Paul is recovering.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba has not had the season he expected, and neither did Juve predict his fitness would be this poor.

At the moment, we need to find a way to get him back to his best shape for the start of next season.

When Pogba plays, we can see the qualities he possesses, but at the moment, we cannot get enough from him to help our game.

Hopefully, he will be fit to complete the next pre-season and help us during the campaign.