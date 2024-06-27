Juventus has their eyes on Riccardo Calafiori and faces serious competition to sign him this summer.

Calafiori is in demand, and his fine form at Euro 2024 has attracted interest from several clubs.

The defender was brilliant for Bologna last season, and he has carried that form into the Euros, where he is helping Italy in their bid to become European champions again.

Bologna is desperate to keep him, while Arsenal and Tottenham are also keen to sign him. This means Juve faces significant competition in their bid to secure his signature.

The Bianconeri will need all the help they can get, and it seems Leonardo Bonucci wants to support their efforts to convince Calafiori to move to Turin.

The ex-Juventus defender visited the Italy team at Euro 2024, and a report on Football Italia reveals he and Calafiori had some conversations before and after taking a photo that was published on social media.

Bonucci did not end his spell at Juventus well, but he has since moved on from the episode that marred his final season.

Juve FC Says

We need all the help we can get to convince Calafiori to pick us and it would be great if Bonucci persuades him to pick us over his other suitors.