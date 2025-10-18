Manchester City was reportedly linked with a move for Andrea Cambiaso last season, and Juventus had anticipated a potential offer during the January transfer window. When no approach materialised at that time, it was expected that interest might resume in the summer. However, the Premier League club appeared to cool their pursuit, leaving the defender focused on maintaining his form and his role within the Bianconeri squad.

Cambiaso’s Consistency at Juventus

Cambiaso has remained an important player for Juventus, demonstrating versatility and consistency in defence. His performances have reinforced his reputation as one of the finest players in Italy and a key contributor to the club. Despite the absence of a move, he has continued to perform at a high level, helping Juventus maintain stability in their defensive line.

The situation has left observers questioning whether Manchester City had a genuine interest in Cambiaso or whether the rumours were part of the usual speculation that surrounds top-level football. Juventus would have considered selling the defender for a substantial fee, as the club is continually seeking to restructure and reinforce different areas of the squad.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Agent Confirms City Interest

Cambiaso’s agent, Giovanni Bia, was recently asked about the veracity of the transfer speculation. Speaking via Calciomercato, he confirmed that Manchester City had shown significant interest in the player:

“Guardiola was very interested in him, then things happened and the deal didn’t materialize because Manchester City had several injuries and had to invest in other players.

“He’s a bit like Maldini , Cambiaso is so extraordinary that he always makes himself available for Juventus. Juve often play him in his own position, but he makes himself available and that’s right.”

Bia’s comments highlight the defender’s professionalism and adaptability, qualities that have made him an asset to Juventus. While the move to City did not happen last season, Cambiaso’s performances ensure that the Premier League champions could reignite their interest in the future if he continues to play at the same high level. Juventus, for their part, can rely on a player who is not only talented but also committed to the team’s success, providing a valuable foundation for their defensive plans moving forward.