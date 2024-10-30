Juventus is actively assessing transfer options as they look to bring in defensive reinforcements for the injured Gleison Bremer, who is sidelined until the end of the season. With limited time until the January transfer window opens, Juve has been considering a range of defenders, including prominent names such as Jakub Kiwior and Milan Skriniar. However, the financial burden associated with these higher-profile signings has prompted the Bianconeri to look at more budget-friendly options within Serie A, among them Empoli’s Ardian Ismajli. A seasoned player in the Italian league, the 28-year-old Albanian international has built a solid reputation at Empoli, even captaining the side, which has caught Juve’s attention as a potential short-term solution.

Despite Juventus’ interest, there has been some hesitation around Ismajli’s suitability for the Turin-based club. Football agent and transfer market expert Serxhio Mezi voiced his concerns, suggesting that while Ismajli may be a functional stopgap, he might not entirely meet Juventus’ high standards. According to Mezi, “Empoli have valorised him and given him the captain’s armband, an important recognition for a guy who’s been there for a long time. Ismajli isn’t Juventus-worthy, but he could be a valid alternative to cover Bremer’s injury,” as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb. Mezi added that Juve coach Thiago Motta has reportedly shown a preference for other defenders but acknowledged the unpredictability of the transfer market, saying, “Football is strange, and everything can always be the opposite of everything.”

Juventus finds itself in a delicate position, needing to balance performance ambitions with financial realities. Given the complexities of signing Kiwior or Skriniar, Ismajli’s affordability and Italian league experience make him an attractive option, even if he doesn’t match the club’s usual standards. If Juventus proceeds, it’s likely because they value Ismajli’s steady performance and believe he could integrate into the team quickly without the need for significant adaptation time. His acquisition could reinforce Juve’s depth as they navigate the season, aiming to stay competitive in Serie A while managing Bremer’s absence.