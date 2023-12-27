Kenan Yildiz is making waves at Juventus and has emerged as one of the standout young players in the Italian top-flight this season.

He celebrated his full debut with a remarkable goal in Juve’s last match, and the Turkish international is set to receive more playing time at the Allianz Stadium.

Having joined the club just last season from Bayern Munich, he initially started in their U19 side. However, his impressive performances quickly earned him a promotion to the first team, and every moment of his career thus far has been well-deserved.

As he continues on his growth path, his agent has now likened him to two accomplished Spanish players, highlighting Yildiz’s development and attitude.

Hector Peris Ros said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Kenan is a machine built to win. He prepares himself from an early age, this is his only objective. He impressed me immediately, he reminded me Ferran Torres immediately. A mentality, a humility, an extraordinary worker.

“Few people meet all these characteristics. His case reminds us a lot of that of Pedri: no one knew him, we brought him on a trial basis to Real Madrid, but they rejected him. There he began his story, which then blossomed at Barcelona.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is an amazing talent and the Turkish youngster deserves the recognition that he has been getting.

Not sending him out on loan looks to be smart now and we can be sure that we have a superb talent on our hands now.