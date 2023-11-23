Lazio is currently facing challenges in reaching an agreement with Mattia Zaccagni for a contract extension, putting them at risk of losing the attacker.

Juventus has been monitoring Zaccagni since Cristiano Giuntoli assumed the role of sporting director in the summer.

Zaccagni’s existing contract extends until 2025, and Lazio is determined not to part with him, actively seeking to secure a new contract. However, negotiations for the extension are proving more difficult than anticipated, raising the possibility of him joining Juventus in the coming weeks.

Juventus is closely monitoring the situation, and Zaccagni’s agent has acknowledged that Giuntoli has expressed interest in working with Zaccagni for a considerable period, dating back to his time at Napoli.

Given Giuntoli’s continued interest, Juventus may decide to make a bid for the attacker if the opportunity arises.

Mario Giuffredi said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I would prefer not to talk about the transfer rumours around Zaccagni, so I can only say that Mattia is concentrated on Lazio.

“Then, we will see what happens. He is a player liked by many clubs. It is no secret that Giuntoli did everything possible to bring him to Napoli a few years ago and at one point it was all done between Napoli and Verona. So it’s hardly a secret that Giuntoli wants him.”

Juve FC Says

Zaccagni is a top player and is now very experienced, which should help him adapt faster if he joins us.

Lazio knows how big a talent he is and we expect them to keep fighting to keep him.