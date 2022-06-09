Andrea Cambiaso’s agent has revealed that they are speaking with Inter Milan about the wing-back.

He was one of the shining lights in the Genoa side that got relegated from Serie A last season, and Juventus has been watching him.

The Bianconeri are not alone, and Inter has now emerged as his most serious suitor.

The Nerazzurri have been strengthening their squad, and they have been unafraid to challenge the Bianconeri for players recently.

Juve hasn’t exactly made an active effort to land Cambiaso this summer, and that could see them miss out on his signature.

Speaking about his client’s future, Giovanni Bia admitted, as quoted by Football Italia: “There’s no point denying it, Inter really like the player, just as many clubs like him.

“We talked about him and some Argentinean players. The sensations are positive, but that’s a long way from saying it’s a done deal.”

Juve FC Says

If Juve has any interest in his signature, these comments should make them become more serious.

The Bianconeri have to get their summer businesses done earlier than expected so that they can begin preparations with all their new players in time when next season begins.