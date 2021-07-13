Agent confirms Juventus target is staying in England for now

The agent of Chelsea and Italy midfielder, Jorginho has insisted that the midfielder is remaining at the London club for now despite interest from Juventus.

The midfielder has just helped the Italian national team to win the Euros not long after he helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League.

He also reached the final of the English FA Cup with the Blues this year and he is now being noticed as one of the most underrated players in the game.

Jorginho missed his penalty against England in the Euro 2020 final, but he was one of Italy’s best players in the competition.

Juve has targeted him for some time now and as they search for new midfielders, he could join them this summer and hopefully, make them a stronger team.

However, the midfielder has two more seasons left on his current Chelsea deal and his agent, Joao Santos, insists that he is focused on honouring it for now and he looks forward to playing in the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup with the Blues.

“He has a two-year contract,” Joao Santos told Calciomercato.

“And it’s all in the hands of the club.

“There the Club World Cup, there’s the European Super Cup. For a footballer, these are important targets.

“But the transfer market is always the transfer market and if a major club comes forward with a serious offer to Chelsea, then we will evaluate.

“At the moment, Jorginho will play at Chelsea next season.”