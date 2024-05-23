Albert Gudmundsson is being chased by almost every top Italian club, including Juventus, who have been very impressed with the Genoa star.

The Bianconeri will rebuild their team with a new manager this summer after three underwhelming years under Max Allegri.

They understand that their lack of form is not solely the fault of their former manager, and they are eager to revamp their team as well.

Gudmundsson has been fantastic for Genoa, and several teams are competing with Juventus to sign him.

His agent has now confirmed that Napoli has already contacted them as Juve battles to make an offer.

Gabriele Giuffrida said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It’s true, I confirm that Napoli’s interest in Albert is absolutely concrete.”

Juve FC Says

Gudmundsson has had a very good season and many clubs are watching him in the league just like we are.

In the summer, there will be a queue of clubs looking to add him to their squad, so the best team is likely to win the race for his signature.

The attacker will want to join us, but he would also find Napoli to be a good team to join, so we probably should get serious now.

Another brilliant podcast from the guys at The Italian Football Podcast