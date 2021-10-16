Agent confirms Vlahovic will not renew with Fiorentina and Commisso rejected 60million euros in the summer

A representative of Dusan Vlahovic has given Juventus hope that they could sign the striker after revealing that he would certainly not sign a new contract with Fiorentina.

The striker and his club have been struggling to agree on a new deal for the last year.

His current deal expires at the end of next season and he continues to improve.

Juve wants him to lead their attack, but if he signs a new La Viola deal, he would probably be too expensive to purchase.

In a recent interview, a member of the player’s entourage says there is no deal to be agreed with his present club.

In a hint that Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso will want big money from his sale, he also revealed that Atletico Madrid offered 60m euros for his signature in the summer, but it was rejected.

He told FirenzeViola as quoted by Calciomercato: “Dusan will not sign any renewal with Fiorentina. We have no intention of putting to negotiate the renewal with Fiorentina, which is why we do not talk either with journalists or with the company.

“This summer we brought Fiorentina an offer of 60 million plus bonuses (from Atletico Madrid), there was already an agreement between us and the buying club, but President Commisso did not want to hear reasons.”

Vlahovic has continued to impress in Florence and more clubs want to sign him now, including Liverpool and Tottenham.