Agent confirms why Juventus missed out on signing Italian star

Sandro Tonali was one of the most sought after players in the last transfer window after his former side, Brescia was relegated from the Serie A.

The midfielder eventually joined Milan before the last transfer window closed, but his agent has just revealed that he turned down a move to Juventus.

Juventus will always be in the running for Italy’s best talents and Tonali was destined to play for them.

But Beppe Bozzo was speaking to Tuttosport recently and he said that his client was keen on playing for Milan and no other team.

He said that Juventus wanted him and they made their move for him, but the player had his heart set on a move to Milan instead even though they weren’t going to sign him outright.

He is currently on loan at Milan with the option of making the move permanent, but even if Juventus had the money to sign him immediately, he isn’t interested.

“His first few months at Milan have been positive,” Beppe Bozzo told Tuttosport as quoted by Football Italia.

“I would expect some difficulties, given the moment that we are all going through because of COVID and the step ahead that he made moving from Brescia to Milan. In reality, there were no problems at all: Sandro proved on the on pitch to be suitable for Milan,” he added.

“Negotiations were not easy, the most difficult thing was to convince [Massimo] Cellino he wanted to move to Milan at all costs. He had other offers on the table and Milan could only sign him on loan with an option to buy. The player’s desire to play for the team of his heart made the difference. Cellino understood it in the end.

“Juventus and Inter came really close to signing him, but Milan prevailed. He was born in 2000 but he tooks older, he is only focused on football, he doesn’t follow social media or modern life. Sandro aims to the top, he is a smart and clever guy, very rational.”