Football agent Pini Zahavi has reportedly proposed the services of Real Madrid defender David Alaba to Juventus.

The Austrian is a versatile player who started his career at Austria Vienna’s academy before joining Bayern Munich’s youth ranks in 2008. He went on to cement himself as a key player for the Bavarian giants.

In the summer of 2021, Alaba signed for Real Madrid on a free transfer. However, his contract with Los Merengues will expire in June, and the two parties have decided to part ways.

Real Madrid defender David Alaba proposed to Juventus

As reported earlier today, Juventus held a meeting this earlier this week with Zahavi to discuss Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish international is running on an expiring contract, and it remains unclear if Barcelona will offer him a renewal or not.

According to Tuttosport, Alaba’s name was also mentioned during the meeting, with Zahavi offering the 33-year-old’s services to the Bianconeri.

The two parties have decided to reconvene in the coming days, as the agent had to fly to Barcelona to finalise Hansi Flick’s contract extension with Barcelona.

The Serie A giants have been searching the market for a new left-footed defender, and Alaba represents an enticing prospect for his ability to cover multiple roles.

The Austrian is originally a left-back, but transitioned into a central defender under Flick’s guidance at Bayern. Curiously, he often features as a central midfielder for his national team.

Why Alaba is a risky affair for Juve

With 38 trophies in the cabinet, Alaba is undoubtedly one of the most decorated players of his generation. His achievements include four Champions League trophies, two at Bayern Munich and another two at Real Madrid, in addition to 10 Bundesliga titles and three FIFA Club World Cups.

However, the Vienna native has only made 14 appearances this season due to a recurring knee problem that has been plaguing his momentum and severly reducing his playing time for over two years.

Therefore, Alaba represents a risky investment due to his injury record and hefty salary. The Austrian currently earns more than €10 million per year, but he realises he’d have to accept a significant pay cut to join Juventus.

The source also mentions interest from Manchester United, the MLS, and the Saudi Pro League.