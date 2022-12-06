Agent declares Pogba is mentally ready to play for Juventus

Paul Pogba’ agent Rafaela Pimenta has discussed the midfielder’s readiness to return to the field after being sidelined with an injury since the summer.

Pogba had been one of the most accomplished summer signings in Serie A at the start of this season and the Bianconeri were delighted to have won the race for his signature.

However, he was injured in pre-season and hasn’t played a competitive game for them since he returned to the club.

Juve has done well without him, but their performance is expected to improve if he returns to the squad.

He is in the final stage of his recovery and targeting a return when the season resumes in the new year.

Pimenta was asked if the midfielder was close to a return and she assured that he is mentally ready to play in black and white again.

She said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t want to speak for him. But in my opinion he is mentally absolutely ready, he has a great desire and a great desire to play. Physically? They all tell me that everything is fine there too, we will see him on the field as soon as possible.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba should be raring to go and he certainly is not happy that he has been unable to contribute to the Bianconeri game since the start of this season.

However, the midfielder must take his time and recover well so that he will not succumb to yet another injury.