Agent defends Juventus target for rejecting a new Fiorentina contract

Honorary president of the Italian Agents’ Union, Giovanni Branchini has defended Dusan Vlahovic’s decision not to sign a new contract at Fiorentina this summer.

The Serbian striker is a target of Juventus and might make things easy for himself in finding another club by rejecting La Viola’s latest deal.

He has been criticised for not wanting to continue his development at a club that has given him so much. However, Branchini says he is investing in himself if he chooses to continue his career at another club.

He reckons a player might not be all about the money when they decide to change clubs.

Vlahovic could make money by renewing his contract and leaving immediately, but the popular agent says not doing that suggests, he just wants a change of scenery.

“There are many situations that can prompt a player to want a change of scenery, regardless of the economic situation,” Branchini told the Corriere della Sera newspaper as quoted by Football Italia.

“Maybe they just have the ambition of choosing where to play. If Vlahovic decides against signing a new contract, he is making an investment on himself, giving up on the money he could earn just by signing right away on a renewal.”

Juve is one of several clubs that want to sign Vlahovic and the Bianconeri will look to beat his other suitors to his signature when it becomes certain that Fiorentina has to sell him.