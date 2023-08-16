Kaio Jorge has successfully returned to full fitness after an absence of more than 500 days due to a severe injury. Now that he is back on the field, Juventus faces the task of determining his role within the team.

The young attacker faced unfortunate timing with his injury, as he was nearing the prospect of securing a regular spot in the first-team lineup. With his recovery complete, Jorge is aiming to make a positive impression on the coaching staff as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Jorge showcased his potential during an intra-club friendly match against the Next Gen side, netting a remarkable hat trick. This performance has undoubtedly caught the attention of the coaching staff and fans alike.

However, Juventus is currently mulling over the best course of action for the Brazilian talent. Despite having offers from external clubs, including newly-promoted Cagliari, the decision remains pending. Several clubs are interested in securing Jorge on loan, with Cagliari viewing him as a potential asset to help them secure their top-flight status at the end of the season.

There have been reports suggesting an agreement between Jorge’s camp and Cagliari, but his agent Carlos Neto has refuted such claims.

Neto said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “There has been no contact with the rossoblù association”.

Sending Jorge out on loan might be the smart thing for us to do, as the attacker will struggle to get the game time he needs at the Allianz Stadium.

But we must be sure we will not need him and he would be guaranteed game time before making that decision.