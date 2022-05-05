Agent denies Juventus man has reached an agreement with another club

Juventus is bracing itself to spend next season without Paulo Dybala after they decided not to hand him a new deal.

That decision brings an era to an end, and the Argentinian now has the right to choose his next club.

Ideally, he can join anyone he likes, but Juve fans are frowning at the idea of him playing for their big rivals, Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri are one of his suitors, and some reports claim he has chosen to make them his next club as soon as next season.

However, the former Palermo man’s agent, Jorge Antun, has rubbished those reports.

In a recent interview, he insisted via Football Italia: “The player is exclusively focused on the end of the season, the league and the Coppa Italia final. No agreement has been reached with any team in Italy or abroad at this time.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been an important player for us even in this campaign, and he probably deserves to remain at the club.

The 28-year-old has suffered from some minor injuries, but he still has 20 goal involvements from 35 games so far.

Since we have elected not to keep him, we need to focus on other players now and allow him to go wherever he wants.