Juventus have been linked with a move for Lazio defender Mario Gila, who has impressed with his performances in Serie A and is increasingly viewed as one of the standout centre-backs in Italian football. His form at the Rome club has attracted attention from several top European sides, with Juventus among those reportedly monitoring his situation.

Gila has established himself as a reliable performer under Maurizio Sarri, contributing to Lazio’s defensive stability and earning recognition for his composure and consistency. His development has led to speculation that he could be on the move at the end of the season, with interest building ahead of the summer transfer window.

Transfer speculation surrounding Gila

Some reports have suggested that an agreement may already be in place for Gila to join Juventus once the season concludes. However, these claims have since been firmly denied by the player’s representative, who has dismissed talk of any completed deal.

The defender remains under contract with Lazio, and any potential transfer would require negotiations between the clubs rather than assumptions of pre-arranged agreements. Juventus are understood to be competing with other top sides for his signature as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

Agent clarifies transfer situation

Speaking via Football Italia, Gila’s agent, Alejandro Camano, rejected recent speculation, stating, “I can say that, with all due respect for everyone’s work, none of what I’ve read is true. Milan are a very important club and I am really pleased that one of my players is linked with one of the most important clubs in the world.”

He added, “It makes me proud, but I must respect Lazio in this fundamental moment of the season. Lazio are going into a Coppa Italia Final against Inter, that is a trophy up for grabs. So I am not talking to Milan, with Juve, or with any other club. If someone wants Gila, then they have to talk to Lazio, who own his contract. I am only the player’s agent.”

His comments underline that no formal agreement exists at this stage, with any future move dependent on Lazio’s willingness to negotiate at the end of the campaign.