Agent: ‘Difficult for Juventus to buy Jorginho’

Jorginho’s agent confirms that no one from Juventus has contacted him and that it would be difficult for the Bianconeri to buy his client this summer.

Joao Santos spoke to TuttoJuve and explained why he thinks its difficult to see his client move away from Chelsea during the transfer window.

“I learn about these constant rumours only from the newspapers,” Santos said, “because nobody from Juventus contacted me.”

“Sarri appreciates him very much as a person and as a player, they worked very well together but there is nothing else.

“The boy only thinks of Chelsea, he has taken up training and is preparing for the start of the Premier League. Apart from that, in my opinion, it is unlikely that the Bianconeri can buy him today.

“Why?vBecause what we will experience this summer will not be a normal transfer market, economically it will be affected by the pandemic.

“Then Jorginho has a contract with Chelsea until 2023, he is the deputy captain and is considered a very important player for the team.

“I’m not referring only to Juventus, but to all the biggest clubs in Europe. It will be difficult to shell out those figures for a single player. We will see a different transfer market this year.

“If it happens, I reply that the person concerned will have to go to Chelsea and talk to Marina about it. Then we will consider together what to do. This would not be a problem.”