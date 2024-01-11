There has been a lot of talk about Federico Bernardeschi returning to Juventus in the coming days as Juve searches for a new midfielder.

He was on their books before leaving as a free agent to move to Toronto FC in the MLS.

Bernardeschi wants to return to the club and has flirted with the idea for some time.

However, Juve has been focused on other players on their shopping list as they look to get the best player to do the job.

Funds are low for the Bianconeri, which could force them to consider a move for Bernardeschi.

He has remained open to the move, even though he would soon have to report for pre-season at his MLS club.

The agent that brokered his move to the United States, Andrea D’Amico has now spoken about a possible return to Juve and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Return of Bernardeschi to Juve? I was reading about this intersection if Kostic leaves…We could go on loan, but I have no news from Toronto at the moment. Let’s see, now they start the pre-season training camp.”

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi is a fine option to add to our group again, but it will only happen as a last resort if we cannot sign the other players on our shopping list.