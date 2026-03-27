Sandro Tonali continues to demonstrate his status as one of the finest players in world football with his performances for club and country, a situation that is making it increasingly difficult for Newcastle United to retain him.

Juventus are considered his primary suitors in Serie A, with the Bianconeri hoping the midfielder may be tempted by a return to the domestic top flight. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, as several top clubs across Europe are also monitoring his situation closely.

Arsenal were linked with a move for Tonali towards the end of the January transfer window, and they are expected to renew their interest ahead of the summer. Should the Premier League leaders decide to act decisively, they could hold a significant advantage over Juventus in any potential transfer race.

Transfer Competition Intensifies

The financial aspect of any deal is likely to play a crucial role. Juventus may find it difficult to compete with the spending power of Premier League clubs, particularly if multiple sides enter the race for Tonali’s signature. His current form and importance to Newcastle further increase his market value.

Agent Claudio Anellucci has also cast doubt on the feasibility of a move, particularly for Italian clubs. He said via Tuttojuve:

“Yes, but today a club that has a player like Tonali, at this level and in this form, will never let him go. He’s playing in Europe’s top league, in one of the most fascinating clubs. I don’t think a player would make such a choice today, and I say this with great regret.”

Future Outlook for Tonali

Tonali remains one of the most complete midfielders in Europe, consistently delivering high-level performances. His influence in matches and ability to control play have made him a key figure for both club and country.

With interest continuing to grow, Newcastle face a significant challenge in keeping hold of him. The involvement of elite clubs, combined with financial realities, suggests that any potential transfer battle will be highly competitive as the summer window approaches.