After the official announcement of his departure from Manchester United, all signs suggest that Paul Pogba will complete his return to Juventus sooner rather than later. In fact, the final push is expected in the next few days.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the Frenchman’s agent Rafaela Pimenta will land in Turin in the next days to finalize the agreement with Juventus officials.

The Brazilian lawyer is now in charge of the midfielder’s affairs following the passing of Mino Raiola. The Bianconeri enjoyed an amicable relationship with the late super-agent, and it appears that they have already built strong ties with his successor.

The source adds that Pogba – who enjoyed a 15M salary per year in England – will earn significantly less in terms of wages in Italy. However, he’s willing to accept the wage cut as he believes that his return to Juventus will help him restore his best form and reclaim his spot as one of the best in the world.

Although the Frenchman’s expected salary won’t be low by any means considering the club’s wage structure, it’s refreshing to see a major star making a choice based on what’s best for his playing career.

While nostalgia certainly played a role in his decision, it appears that Pogba truly believes that Juventus is the place to be in order to revive his career.