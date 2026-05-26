There have been suggestions that Luciano Spalletti could leave Juventus now that the season has ended after failing to secure Champions League qualification for the men in black and white.

The Bianconeri are a club that consistently aims to compete at the highest level, and missing out on a top four finish has naturally led to speculation surrounding the manager’s future. However, despite the disappointment of not qualifying for Europe’s elite competition, Spalletti has still earned praise for several aspects of the work he has carried out since taking charge in Turin.

Juventus Continue to Back Spalletti

Juventus now appear to play with a clearer identity and structure, with Spalletti widely viewed as one of the key reasons behind that improvement. The manager has helped establish a recognisable style, and many within the club believe he deserves significant credit for the progress that has been made under his leadership.

Because of that development, reports suggesting that Juventus could part ways with him following the failure to secure Champions League football may not accurately reflect the club’s current position. The Old Lady are believed to remain focused on building for the future with Spalletti still involved in their long-term plans.

Future Plans Already Taking Shape

Italian agent Franco Camozzi has now commented on Spalletti’s situation and insists there is little doubt surrounding the manager’s future at Juventus. The club reportedly continues to view him as the right coach to lead the next phase of the project while also working on providing him with the resources needed to strengthen the squad.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“In my opinion, yes, regardless. It’s practically confirmed that there’s a desire to continue with Luciano Spalletti on the Juventus bench. I don’t think there will be any upheavals from now until the end, also because an alternative plan has already been defined based on the possible qualification for the Champions League. As of now, therefore, Spalletti should continue next season as well.”

The comments suggest Juventus remain committed to stability and continuity despite the disappointment of missing out on the Champions League places this season.