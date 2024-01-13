Facundo Gonzalez is among the Juventus youngsters currently out on loan this season, having made a move to Sampdoria at the beginning of the campaign.

The Uruguayan talent, who joined Juventus after winning the U20 World Cup, is highly regarded and expected to have a successful professional career. Juventus, recognising his potential, opted to send him on loan to Sampdoria under Andrea Pirlo’s management to ensure he gained valuable playing time.

Although he faced challenges initially, Gonzalez is now getting consistent playing time as Sampdoria aims for a late push towards securing a return to Serie A next season.

Amidst the positive developments, his agent has provided an update on Gonzalez’s future, emphasising that he is enjoying a good spell with Sampdoria. This suggests that the loan move is proving beneficial for his development and integration into professional football.

Martin Guastadisegno said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Facundo is very happy, after the Under 20 World Cup won with Uruguay he had many options, in Serie A and other championships. He chose to move to Juventus and it was an important moment. Sampdoria it was 100% the right choice, Pirlo is doing a great job, Facundo is happy and would be even happier if he managed to contribute to Sampdoria’s return to Serie A. In the event of promotion, one could also think about staying with the Blucerchiati. We’ll see, clearly we would talk about it with Juventus in order to be able to make all the necessary assessments.”

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez is a very fine young defender and showed that in the U20 World Cup.

We expect him to be better developed when he returns from his loan spell in the summer.