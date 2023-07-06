Agent gives an update on the future of Luca Pellegrini’s move to Lazio

Luca Pellegrini, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Lazio, is currently facing an uncertain future at Juventus, similar to many other players on the club’s roster. Juventus is actively seeking to offload him to another team.

In a previous move during the January transfer window, both Juventus and Lazio had agreed upon a specific fee that Lazio would pay if they decided to retain Pellegrini permanently. However, there are now discussions regarding a potential adjustment to the agreed-upon fee by Lazio before finalising the transfer.

While Juventus is open to renegotiating the terms, their current focus is primarily directed towards other priorities at this time.

Agent Vincenzo Raiola was asked about the player’s future and said via Tuttojuve:

“We are in talks with Lazio. The coach holds him in high regard there. He would be very happy to keep him after seeing his qualities.

“There are still some details to be worked out, but the player would be happy to return. There are also other ongoing situations.”

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is a player we need to offload as he has no future at the club again and we need to move him on as soon as possible.

The defender will not fetch us a lot of money, but he frees us from continuing to pay his wages when he is not good enough to play.