Agent gives Juventus hope about their transfer target

Mateja Kezman, the agent of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, has refused to rule out the prospect of his client leaving Lazio, amidst interest from Juventus.

The midfielder has been the most consistent in Serie A over the past few seasons and he has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time.

The Serbian is one player that will improve the struggling Bianconeri, but Lazio has refused to sell.

As he approaches the end of his contract at the Rome clubs, several clubs are looking to add him to their squad.

Juventus is almost the natural next step for the finest players in the Italian top flight after leaving their clubs.

Kezman remains as tightlipped as he can about the future of the midfielder, but he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think it’s not the time to discuss of the price and the transfer of Sergej, Lazio are at the top, the team needs peace. We all know that immediately after the World Cup some things will be clearer and it will be time to talk about everything. Milinkovic is only 18 months old. contract and, as I said, after the World Cup it will be time to discuss first with the president and then with everyone else.”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is a world-class talent and he could get even better if he joins us.

However, we must find an agreement with his present employers before we can add him to our squad.