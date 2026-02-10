Daniele Rugani completed a move to Fiorentina in the last transfer window, a transfer that appeared to be hurried and unexpected, though his agent has denied that suggestion. The defender has seen limited playing time at Juventus in recent seasons, with his primary role increasingly off the pitch, providing leadership and guidance within the dressing room. His experience and influence have made him a valuable figure among his teammates, even if his contributions on the field have been restricted.

Juventus has consistently aimed to maintain a balanced squad, blending promising young players with seasoned professionals. Rugani fits into the latter category, and his long tenure at the club, including periods on loan, demonstrates his commitment and adaptability. While this move to Fiorentina is technically a loan, it is expected to be his final transfer away from Juventus, marking a significant stage in his career. Fiorentina were keen to secure his experience, acting on their interest well before the deal was finalised.

Transfer Negotiations

Rugani’s agent, Davide Torchia, provided clarity on the timing and planning of the transfer, speaking via Il Bianconero. He said, “No, it wasn’t a last-minute deal. Fiorentina called us in early January to find out how Rugani was doing and what the conditions were for a transfer. It all started at least two weeks before the boy’s arrival in Florence; we simply discussed the right transfer formula.”

Torchia also highlighted the role of former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici in the process, adding, “Paratici? By now everyone knew he was coming in February, so working with him again was a decisive factor in his arrival at Fiorentina.”

Experience and Influence

The move underlines Fiorentina’s desire to incorporate a player with considerable experience into their squad. Rugani’s presence is expected to bolster the team both on and off the pitch, combining tactical understanding with leadership qualities. While his appearances for Juventus have been limited in recent years, his influence has remained significant, and Fiorentina will now benefit from the experience and guidance he brings to their squad. This transfer represents a carefully considered step for both the player and the clubs involved.