Before Juventus sacked Thiago Motta, rumours circulated that he had lost the dressing room, which contributed to his eventual dismissal. When a manager falls out with players, firing him is often seen as a necessary step for the club, and in this case, Juventus had little choice but to part ways with him.

The Bianconeri have since appointed Igor Tudor as the new manager, with the hope that he can deliver better results than Motta did during his tenure. The club has been backing Tudor, waiting to see if he can guide Juventus back into the top four by the end of the season. However, Dario Canovi, a well-known football figure, believes that Motta should have been allowed to continue in the role, as he insists that the coach had not lost the trust of his players.

When Motta was dismissed, only a few of his players publicly expressed their support for him, but Canovi does not believe this reflects a breakdown in the relationship between the coach and his squad. Speaking to TMW, Canovi remarked:

“I won’t comment on the dismissal, I want to talk about something else instead. The treatment Thiago received, and I am not referring to Juventus, was disgraceful. It is absolutely not true that he didn’t get along with the players. It’s okay to criticise the coach, but not the man.”

While Motta had several months to prove he was the right man for the job, his inability to meet expectations ultimately led to his sacking. The decision to part ways with him was justified, as the club felt that the team needed a fresh approach to get back on track. Although Canovi’s viewpoint reflects a belief that Motta deserved more time, the reality remains that the Bianconeri felt the need to make a change in order to regain their form.