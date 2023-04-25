Agent insists Juventus target wants to remain at Lazio

Mattia Zaccagni has been superb for Lazio this season, which naturally led to talks of him leaving them and Juventus were named as an important suitor.

The Bianconeri are the top side in the country and always target the best players at other clubs, which is a reason Lazio should be worried.

Juve has been doing well in some months this season, but overall Lazio has had a better season and Zacagni has contributed the most to their impressive campaign.

The Black and Whites will still push to sign the player, but his agent has handed them a major transfer blow.

He insists they are in talks with Lazio over an extension. Mario Giuffredi said via Tuttojuve:

“In the future of Zaccagni, there is only Lazio and with President Lotito, we are talking about the renewal of the contract. I think Lazio, I say it in advance and never in hindsight, will be the next team that will win the Scudetto if a couple of years of continuity will be given to the Sarri project.”

Juve FC Says

Zaccagni has had a good season, which shows he will do well for us, but Lazio will certainly be hard to convince.

Juve has followed Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for several seasons and the Biancocelesti has refused to sell the Serbian to them.

They will act the same way with Zaccagni, especially if they finish very well on the league table and return to the Champions League.