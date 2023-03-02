Agent insists Juventus target will change clubs this summer

Juventus is likely to add a new left-back to their squad in the summer even if Alex Sandro signs another deal.

The Brazilian isn’t getting better and the club must plan its future now and replace him in the summer.

Although Luca Pellegrini and Andrea Cambiaso are two Juve men who can play that role and are out on loan now, the black and whites have their eyes on the market.

One man on their radar is Empoli’s Fabiano Parisi, who has impressed for the Blues in Serie A this season.

The 2000-born defender is set for a new challenge and his agent confirms he will leave, although he refused to comment on Juventus’ interest.

Mario Giuffredi said via Tuttojuve:

“If you are ready for a big? Yes, Parisi is ready for a great team. This will be his last season with Empoli. We could already leave this summer, his path in the club is over and it is right that the footballer can aspire to something more important. Juventus? Now talking about teams is premature.”

Juve FC Says

Parisi has been an amazing player in the league and will certainly join a much bigger club if he leaves Empoli.

The left-back will become one of Italy’s best and there are a few places better than Juve to reach your full potential.

It remains unclear how much he will cost, but the Bianconeri might have to sort out the future of their current options first.