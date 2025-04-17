Italian agent Davide Torchia still envisions a future for Daniele Rugani at Juventus, especially if Igor Tudor is to be confirmed.

The 30-year-old has been on the club’s books since 2013, when he was poached from Empoli after making a strong impression on Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici.

Although he showed promising signs, the 30-year-old never truly fulfilled his initial promise, spending the vast majority of this time in Turin as a mere benchwarmer.

Nevertheless, the experienced defender was considered an important option for the club. For instance, Max Allegri often relied on his services when Gleison Bremer was unavailable over the past few campaigns, but Thiago Motta had other ideas, sanctioning his departure last summer.

Getty Images

Rugani signed for Ajax on a season-long loan, as the Bianconeri left themselves exposed at the back. Hence, Bremer’s ACL injury in October left Motta with a major gap at the back, which was only filled in January by the arrivals of Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly.

Nevertheless, Torchia feels the arrival of Igor Tudor could breathe new life into Rugani’s Juventus spell.

“Daniele has also showcased his ability to maintain top level in the Netherlands. Juventus knows him well and knows what he can guarantee, also in terms of experience,” said the agent in his interview with Calciomercato.

“We will wait for the decisions that will be made. The coach and the club will lay the plans for next season. Daniele can certainly be useful and he is still 30 years old, so he has a horizon of at least another five years at the top level.

“If Tudor were to stay, I would personally be happy.”

Tudor was only appointed until the end of the season, but could earn a permanent role as his stock is on the rise.