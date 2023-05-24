Agent insists Pogba still has a lot to offer to Juventus

Paul Pogba’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, sees a future for the midfielder at Juventus and assures the Bianconeri that the Frenchman will be back to his best in their colours.

Pogba has been injured for much of this season and did not play a full match for the club since he joined in the summer as a free agent.

The Bianconeri have naturally been frustrated by this and continue to wait for him to reach full fitness.

His latest injury has ended his season and there have been calls for Juve to tear his contract up with them because he will never be as good as he was in his first spell at the Allianz Stadium.

However, speaking on the midfielder’s fitness, Pimenta said via Football Italia:

“His mental strength is impressive, it’s something magical. He has an insane ability to overcome setbacks, he does it in an incredible way. Every time he gets back on his feet and moves forward, he never looks back.

“Now, he needs time to recover and when he’s ready he will come back. But Paul is not the type to stop and dwell on the past, he always looks to the future. He always tells me that he still has a lot of unfinished business at Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba has been in terrible shape, but in the few minutes he was on the pitch, we could tell that he is a terrific player who will help us to win many trophies when he can finally play regularly.