Agent insists that Chiellini’s future remains unclear

Giorgio Chiellini remains one of the most reliable players Juventus has had as the centre back keeps showing reliability that isn’t associated with players of his age.

He is currently a free agent, but after leading Italy to win Euro 2020, he would certainly get a new club if he wants to keep playing.

He has been tipped to sign a new Juventus contract and to play on for another season at the club.

The Bianconeri have been targeting much younger players in recent transfer windows.

If they proceed with that strategy, there would be no space for the likes of Chiellini in their squad soon.

However, the present Juve dressing room still needs his presence, especially because they have lost Gianluigi Buffon this summer already.

With this in mind, it looked like a simple decision to give Chiellini a new contract at the club.

However, that hasn’t happened and his agent, Davide Lippi, has insisted that he wants to stay, but they haven’t heard from Juve yet.

He told Rai Sport as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Giorgio is very serene, very calm. There is nothing new, certainly thinking of Chiellini away from the football fields would be absurd, so I’m sure he will continue to play.”

On his Juve future, he added: “The goal is to continue playing for Juventus, but marriages are done in two”.