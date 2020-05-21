Agent: ‘Juventus haven’t asked for Jorginho’

Jorginho’s agent maintains that Juventus haven’t contacted him, but “any player would like to play for them.”

Speculation in both the Italian and English press continues, linking the midfielder with a return to Italy to reunite with Maurizio Sarri in Turin.

“Juventus are one of the top teams in Europe and any player would like to play for them,” Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“I haven’t heard from [Chief Football Officer] Paratici, he hasn’t called me. Jorginho has three years left on his contract with Chelsea, he’s doing well in London.

“I read about the links with Juve through newspapers and various outlets.

“I repeat: Juventus are one of the top clubs in football.”