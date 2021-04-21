Agent links client with return to Italy with Juventus or Inter

Alessandro Florenzi is the latest full-back to be linked with both Inter Milan and Juventus this summer, with both expected to bolster the role.

Both sides have been linked with the likes of Emerson Palmieri and Robin Gosens in recent months, but a new name may well come into consideration.

The Nerazzurri are claimed to be ahead of the Old Lady in the race for his signature, with Florenzi’s agent Antonio Rombola naming the two clubs as potential destinations for his client.

Rombola told Il Sussidiario.net(via TuttoJuve)”Florenzi? Is it possible and it is probable that Florenzi can leave Paris Saint Germain. Inter? Inter are actually taking an interest in Florenzi and it is very likely that he will eventually end up in the Nerazzurri club. Other Italian clubs on him? Maybe Florenzi could end up at Juventus.”

The right-back is currently on loan with Paris Saint-Germain, picking up two goals and an assist from his 30 appearances in all competitions this term, but isn’t assured a permanent move from Roma this summer.

The Old Lady could well be keen to bolster their experienced quota with the Italy international, and I can’t say I would be disappointed with his arrival.

Florenzi operates predominantly at right-back, but flourishes in the final third, and would be a worthy back-up to Juan Cuadrado, whose quality is an especially rare find.

Would Florenzi be welcomed in Turin?

Patrick