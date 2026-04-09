MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 14: Massimiliano Allegri, Head Coach of AC Milan, looks on prior to the Serie A match between AC Milan and US Sassuolo Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The agent of Thiago Motta argues that his client had a mountain to climb at Juventus from the get-go due to Massimiliano Allegri’s legacy.

The Livorno native is considered one of the most decorated managers in the club’s history, mainly due to his unforgettable first tenure between 2014 and 2019, during which he won five Scudetto titles and four Coppa Italia trophies and led the club to two Champions League finals.

Allegri’s second stint between 2021 and 2024 was far less successful, hindered by the club’s financial and legal troubles, not to mention the overall declining state of the squad.

The 58-year-old still managed to end this spell with another Coppa Italia triumph, but ironically, he was sacked immediately afterwards following a major outburst that saw him lash out at then-Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli and threaten Tuttosport editor-in-chief Guido Vaciago.

Agent defends Thiago Motta’s work at Juventus

Many believe that the main reason behind Allegri’s shocking reaction was his realisation that the management was already plotting to replace him with Motta.

Indeed, the Italo-Brazilian tactician eventually signed for the club, only to be sacked eight months later when he lost the plot in the middle of the campaign.

Nevertheless, Motta’s agent, Dario Canovi, believes that the results weren’t the main issue for the former Bologna head coach, but the sense of reverence that his predecessor still enjoyed at Continassa.

“Not everyone appreciated his presence, especially outside the club,” said Motta’s representative in his interview with Radio Tutto Napoli via IlBianconero.

“There was still great affection for Allegri, and Thiago’s arrival was seen as a betrayal. The problem was the environment, not the results.”

Why Motta was truly sacked

This might be an interesting take from Canovi, but it should be remembered that Motta had the full backing of the fanbase as well as Giuntoli and the rest of the management upon his arrival, and the players appeared happy to follow his guidance.

However, reports spoke of the young coach’s lack of man-management skills, as he presented himself as a cold and distant figure in the locker room, not to mention alienating some of the locker-room leaders, including beloved club captain Danilo.

And since the results did little to support his claim, Motta’s sacking in March 2025 was almost inevitable.