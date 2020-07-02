All Stories, Transfer News

Agent: ‘No Juventus contact for Jorginho’

July 2, 2020

Juventus are linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, despite his agent claiming he’s had no contact with the Bianconeri.

Sportmediaset report that Juve have not given up on trying to sign the Italian internation with Chelsea reportedly asking for at least €60m for the 28-year-old.

According to the report, the Bianconeri deem the figure too high and Juve director Fabio Paratici will try and reduce the cost by including out of favour Frenchman, Adrien Rabiot.

Despite the links, Jorginho’s agent insists that no one from the club has been in contact with him about his client.

“I know (Fabio) Paratici well but nobody contacted me to talk about my client,” Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“This week, among other things, Juve signed Arthur from Barcelona. I don’t know Paratici’s strategies for the next season.”

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Announcement: Juventus make €160m in capital gains

July 2, 2020

Juventus linked with Pinamonti move

July 2, 2020

Juventus will try again for Haaland

July 1, 2020