Agent: ‘No Juventus contact for Jorginho’

Juventus are linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, despite his agent claiming he’s had no contact with the Bianconeri.

Sportmediaset report that Juve have not given up on trying to sign the Italian internation with Chelsea reportedly asking for at least €60m for the 28-year-old.

According to the report, the Bianconeri deem the figure too high and Juve director Fabio Paratici will try and reduce the cost by including out of favour Frenchman, Adrien Rabiot.

Despite the links, Jorginho’s agent insists that no one from the club has been in contact with him about his client.

“I know (Fabio) Paratici well but nobody contacted me to talk about my client,” Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“This week, among other things, Juve signed Arthur from Barcelona. I don’t know Paratici’s strategies for the next season.”