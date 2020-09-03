Agent: ‘No offers for Rugani’

Daniele Rugani’s agent insists that ‘Juventus have never entered into negotiations’ for his client and no teams have been presented to him as possible destinations.

The 26-year-old has spent another season on the sidelines, seeing his playing time limited to cameo appearances from the bench, prompting speculation that he would be sold this summer.

Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb, Rugani’s agent David Torchia insisted that his client would remain with the Bianconeri for the foreseeable future.

“Juventus has never offered or opened negotiations for Daniele Rugani,” his agent told the website, “The reality is, there are no negotiations, not even a team has been proposed to us.”

Cristian Romero’s imminent move to Atalanta would seemingly mean Rugani’s position as 5th choice centre-back is assured.

“I do not allow myself to enter into the merits of the skill of individual players,” Torchia continued, “but by making a numerical calculation, with a player currently injured and some who will return from many games and injuries, perhaps I should also think of a possible alternative…..I would not think about giving away two or three defenders, unless I have other players coming in. It seems obvious to me.”