Fabian Ruiz’s agent has reportedly visited Juventus amid rumours suggesting that the Bianconeri are interested in acquiring his client. The former Napoli player is among the individuals Juventus is considering to enhance their squad.

Juventus is actively working to strengthen their team for the second half of the season, particularly in the midfield, following the absences of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli. The club is eager to secure a new midfielder promptly.

Various players are under consideration, and Ruiz is highlighted as one of their primary transfer targets. According to reports from Football Italia, the midfielder’s agent has visited Juventus as part of the ongoing discussions, as the club prepares to decide on which midfielder to sign.

Juve FC Says

Ruiz is one of the finest midfielders on our shopping list and his prior experience at Napoli means he will not struggle to adapt to Serie A.

But will PSG be open to a loan move in January? If they are, we must add him to our group, especially if they will pay some part of his wages.

However, if that is not possible, we will struggle to raise the funds needed to make a permanent move for him.