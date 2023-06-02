Arthur
Agent of admits his client does not fit into the plans of Allegri

June 2, 2023 - 11:00 pm

According to Arthur Melo’s agent, Federico Pastorello, the midfielder does not have a future at Juventus and will be seeking a new club when he returns from his loan spell at Liverpool this summer.

During his time at Liverpool, Arthur struggled with injuries and failed to start a single game for the club. Liverpool had hoped to utilise him as cover for their midfield injuries, but his own injury issues persisted.

Prior to his loan move, Arthur was already out of favour at Juventus and in need of regular playing time. Unfortunately, his time at Liverpool was marred by injury, with him picking up an injury early on and subsequently not featuring again.

As long as Max Allegri remains the manager of Juventus, it appears that Arthur is deemed surplus to requirements at the club. His agent will now be tasked with finding a new home for the Brazilian midfielder.

Federico Pastorello tells Calciomercato:

“Go back to Juve. We will have to find another solution. Allegri’s plans don’t fit. He found little space this year also due to a bad injury”

Juve FC Says

Arthur was one of the world’s best midfielders at Barcelona and it is a surprise that he is struggling with fitness problems now.

Hopefully, he would soon get back to form and start enjoying his football again.

