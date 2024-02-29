Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, has raised the possibility of the midfielder moving to Serie A, with Juventus mentioned as one of his potential destinations. The Euro 2020 winner could be considering a return to Italy as his contract with Arsenal is set to expire in the summer, and the Premier League club has not offered him a new deal.

Juventus has been monitoring Jorginho throughout his career, dating back to his time at Napoli in Serie A. The Italian midfielder may find the prospect of a move to Juve appealing.

While Arsenal has the option to extend Jorginho’s contract by one more season, they are reportedly not in a rush to trigger it, indicating a possibility that he might leave the club at the end of the season.

Jorginho’s agent, Santos, has now spoken about the midfielder’s future, suggesting they would be open to accepting an offer from Juventus. The situation will likely unfold as the summer transfer window approaches.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“If we have to play a game I would see it better at Lazio due to the presence of Mr. Sarri who knows a lot his characteristics are good but also at Juve where there is a great sporting director like Giuntoli with whom he spent many good years at Napoli. Then I also don’t rule out a return to the blue team with the new coach Calzona who previously worked with Sarri.”

Juve FC Says

Jorginho has been doing well for Arsenal this season and is one of the few experienced players in Europe that could thrive on our books.

But Arsenal has the advantage and can trigger an extension to his deal at the end of the term.